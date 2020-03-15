Isaiah Thomas scoffs at idea of having to go overseas for next contract

Isaiah Thomas knows that he can still ball with the best of them.

Responding Sunday to a Twitter user who asked him if he would go overseas should he not get another shot in the NBA, the free agent guard brushed off the notion.

“Why wouldn’t I get another shot tho?” Thomas wrote. “I started 40 games this season got thrown in a trade to make it work to a team that didn’t want me. Nothing more nothing less. All you need is ONE team to want you. I’ll get back to it real soon.”

Thomas, 31, indeed looked spry in 40 games for the Washington Wizards this season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game. He was then sent to the LA Clippers at the trade deadline as part of the Marcus Morris deal but was promptly waived as they already had a crowded backcourt.

While his 2017 hip injury eliminated virtually all possibility of him regaining his prior All-NBA form, the 5-foot-9 Thomas has always bet on himself, and he is darn sure not about to stop now.