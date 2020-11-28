Isaiah Thomas wants to get chance with Clippers

Isaiah Thomas feels like he has some unfinished business to take care of with the LA Clippers.

Kendrick Perkins, who was briefly teammates with Thomas on the Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted this week that the former All-NBA guard looked good and healthy in workouts. Perkins also called for the Clippers to sign Thomas.

Thomas himself soon gave his stamp of approval to Perkins’ assertion.

The 31-year-old was actually traded to the Clippers in February as part of the Marcus Morris deal but was waived just days later. New Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was also Thomas’ former head coach in Cleveland.

The Clippers signed Serge Ibaka in free agency but did little to address their lack of backcourt playmaking. Thomas hasn’t been anywhere close to former self lately in terms of both production and efficiency. But many other players are raving about his current health, so there is a potential fit to be had there.