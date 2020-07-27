Quantcast Skip to main content
Isaiah Thomas works out with Zach LaVine, fuels Bulls rumors

July 27, 2020
by Darryn Albert

A pair of Seattle-area basketball products could be linking up in Chicago.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday of a workout that he had with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. In a live broadcast earlier this month, the former All-Star Thomas had expressed his interest in potentially teaming up with LaVine on the Bulls.

Thomas, who posted 12.2 points and 3.7 assists a game for the Washington Wizards this season before being traded to and immediately waived by the LA Clippers, is a native of Tacoma and played college ball at the University of Washington. LaVine is also from the area and often plays in the Seattle Basketball Pro-Am League during the offseason.

While LaVine has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, a pairing with Thomas in Chicago could have some value. Kris Dunn appears to be on the outs with the team, and having a seasoned veteran like Thomas around may also benefit 19-year-old guard Coby White.

