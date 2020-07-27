Isaiah Thomas works out with Zach LaVine, fuels Bulls rumors

A pair of Seattle-area basketball products could be linking up in Chicago.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday of a workout that he had with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. In a live broadcast earlier this month, the former All-Star Thomas had expressed his interest in potentially teaming up with LaVine on the Bulls.

Isaiah Thomas in the gym with Zach LaVine. A couple of weeks ago Thomas said on IG Live that he always wanted to play for the Chicago Bulls and that “playing in Chi with Zach would be cold.” (Video via isaiahthomas/IG) pic.twitter.com/btHydCzqES — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 27, 2020

Thomas, who posted 12.2 points and 3.7 assists a game for the Washington Wizards this season before being traded to and immediately waived by the LA Clippers, is a native of Tacoma and played college ball at the University of Washington. LaVine is also from the area and often plays in the Seattle Basketball Pro-Am League during the offseason.

While LaVine has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, a pairing with Thomas in Chicago could have some value. Kris Dunn appears to be on the outs with the team, and having a seasoned veteran like Thomas around may also benefit 19-year-old guard Coby White.