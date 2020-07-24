Report: Knicks, Nets interested in potential Zach LaVine trade

Zach LaVine still has two years remaining on his contract with the Chicago Bulls, but there has been some speculation that the team could look to trade him if they decide to blow their roster up and start fresh. Should that happen, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are two teams that want to be prepared.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the Nets and Knicks have both been monitoring LaVine’s situation in Chicago and done background work on the star point guard. The Bulls recently hired a new team president in Arturas Karsinovas and have yet to commit to head coach Jim Boylen going forward. They have also had trouble surrounding LaVine with talent, so there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the current state of the franchise.

LaVine averaged a career-high 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season. Trading for him at this point — with two years left on his contract — would require giving up a huge package, but the Nets and Knicks may have the assets needed to complete a deal. Both teams are also said to be interested in Bradley Beal should the Wizards decide to trade him.

The Bulls made LaVine off-limits in trade talks at the deadline earlier this year, but that could change if they bring in a new coach and Karsinovas wants a clean slate. It’s also worth noting that LaVine was openly unhappy with the way things went this season, so it’s not out of the question that he would welcome an opportunity to play elsewhere.