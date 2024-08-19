Hall of Famer gives Caitlin Clark the ultimate compliment

Catilin Clark set another record on Sunday while leading the Indiana Fever to a win, and the feat earned her a huge compliment from a Hall of Fame basketball player.

Clark had 23 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds in the Fever’s 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The assists were enough to surpass Ticha Penicheiro for most assists by a rookie in WNBA history.

Isiah Thomas, who knows a thing or two about setting up his teammates, had a great reaction to Clark’s latest accomplishment.

“Let it be known that only a special few in our game’s history can score while assisting teammates,” Thomas wrote on X.

Thomas is widely considered to be one of the best point guards in NBA history. The two-time NBA champion averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 assists per game during his legendary career with the Detroit Pistons. Thomas ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists leader list.

Clark is now up to 232 assists on the year, and the Fever have 12 games remaining in their regular season. Penicheiro’s record was 224, so Clark will likely have shattered it by the time the season ends.

Though she was called for an absurd technical foul, Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day for Clark. Capping it off with big a compliment from a Hall of Famer must have made it even better.