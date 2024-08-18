 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 18, 2024

Caitlin Clark called for seemingly absurd technical foul

August 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Caitlin Clark slaps a stanchion in frustration

Caitlin Clark was frustrated with herself for missing a shot on Sunday, and a referee did not appreciate the way she expressed it.

Clark was called for a technical foul during the third quarter of the Indiana Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The technical was called after Clark angrily slapped the pad under the hoop.

The act itself did not seem worthy of a technical foul regardless of the context, but the apparent reason for Clark’s frustration made the call even worse. The Fever had just regained possession following a Storm turnover. Clark was almost certainly angry with herself, as she had just missed a shot on the other end of the floor.

Clark was called for the technical (her fifth of the season) on the same day she sent a record for most assists by a rookie in a WNBA season. She has now set multiple records in her first season with Indiana.

Article Tags

Caitlin Clark
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus