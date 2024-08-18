Caitlin Clark called for seemingly absurd technical foul

Caitlin Clark was frustrated with herself for missing a shot on Sunday, and a referee did not appreciate the way she expressed it.

Clark was called for a technical foul during the third quarter of the Indiana Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The technical was called after Clark angrily slapped the pad under the hoop.

Misses shot on one end, comes back on defense, ball goes out of play, slaps stanchion in frustration, gets called for a tech.

The act itself did not seem worthy of a technical foul regardless of the context, but the apparent reason for Clark’s frustration made the call even worse. The Fever had just regained possession following a Storm turnover. Clark was almost certainly angry with herself, as she had just missed a shot on the other end of the floor.

Clark was called for the technical (her fifth of the season) on the same day she sent a record for most assists by a rookie in a WNBA season. She has now set multiple records in her first season with Indiana.