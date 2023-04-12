Isiah Thomas takes issue with photo ESPN used of him during interview

Isiah Thomas was not happy with ESPN’s producers during a radio appearance he made this week.

Thomas on Tuesday was a guest on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” show, which airs on ESPN Radio and is simulcast on ESPN2/ESPNU. The Hall of Fame point guard became sidetracked at one point during the interview when he saw the photo that was being used of him on television.

Isiah Thomas hung up on 'Keyshawn, JWill and Max' because he was unhappy about the show's picture choice of him. He called back seconds later. pic.twitter.com/7vgngFKsWB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2023

“Come on, Keyshawn, y’all doing that to me?” Thomas asked Keyshawn Johnson. “I saw Max Kellerman’s picture up there. I saw your picture up there. Y’all are smiling. … This is the picture y’all put up there of me? What are y’all doing at ESPN to me? Come on, man. That ain’t right. You know that ain’t right.”

Max Kellerman tried to lighten the mood and joked with Thomas that he should “smile a little,” but Thomas did not seem entertained. Thomas said “pictures say a lot” and that he wanted the photo changed. The producers obliged, but Thomas still decided to hang up and call back. He did not say whether he approved of the new photo, which was from his playing days.

Kellerman and Johnson continued the discussion later in the show when the Thomas interview was over. Kellerman tried — and failed — to explain how race is a factor in the way the photo might be interpreted.

Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman continued the conversation about Isiah Thomas and the picture later in the show. pic.twitter.com/to0fozgXjl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2023

Thomas has been in the news recently for his ongoing feud with Michael Jordan. Perhaps he was more sensitive about being depicted in a serious light because people have been critical of him lately.