 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 12, 2023

Isiah Thomas takes issue with photo ESPN used of him during interview

April 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Isiah Thomas smiling

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA former player Isiah Thomas during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Thomas was not happy with ESPN’s producers during a radio appearance he made this week.

Thomas on Tuesday was a guest on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” show, which airs on ESPN Radio and is simulcast on ESPN2/ESPNU. The Hall of Fame point guard became sidetracked at one point during the interview when he saw the photo that was being used of him on television.

“Come on, Keyshawn, y’all doing that to me?” Thomas asked Keyshawn Johnson. “I saw Max Kellerman’s picture up there. I saw your picture up there. Y’all are smiling. … This is the picture y’all put up there of me? What are y’all doing at ESPN to me? Come on, man. That ain’t right. You know that ain’t right.”

Max Kellerman tried to lighten the mood and joked with Thomas that he should “smile a little,” but Thomas did not seem entertained. Thomas said “pictures say a lot” and that he wanted the photo changed. The producers obliged, but Thomas still decided to hang up and call back. He did not say whether he approved of the new photo, which was from his playing days.

Kellerman and Johnson continued the discussion later in the show when the Thomas interview was over. Kellerman tried — and failed — to explain how race is a factor in the way the photo might be interpreted.

Thomas has been in the news recently for his ongoing feud with Michael Jordan. Perhaps he was more sensitive about being depicted in a serious light because people have been critical of him lately.

Article Tags

Isiah Thomas
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus