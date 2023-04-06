Isiah Thomas responds to Charles Oakley comments

Isiah Thomas responded to Charles Oakley via Twitter on Thursday.

Thomas saw a clip of comments Oakley made on the “All the Smoke” show on Showtime a year ago. In the clip, Oakley told Thomas that Michael Jordan did not want to be IT’s friend. Oakley also said that Thomas is mad at Jordan because MJ took over Chicago, which is the city where Thomas is from.

Here is what Oakley said last year:

Charles Oakley calls out Isiah Thomas for continuing to discuss Michael Jordan “He came in your city and took your city. That’s why you’re really mad. He took over Chicago” 🥶 (h/t @ThePatrickPryor / via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/z2zV6FwPWA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 4, 2023

Thomas saw the clip after it received renewed attention via Twitter this week. The former Detroit Pistons star dismissed the notion that he is upset that Jordan took over his city.

I grew up on the westside sometimes with no house to call my own, I never had the ego to call a city mine. You are not from Chicago that’s why you think that way. https://t.co/1DmGKQe2Il — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) April 6, 2023

Thomas surprisingly joined “All the Smoke” for a lengthy 4-hour interview that was published in two separate parts over the last week. He made some headlines over his message for Jordan, his former on-court adversary.

John Salley has weighed in on Thomas’ feelings towards Jordan. He says that Thomas wanted to show his family in Chicago that they still should be representing Thomas rather than Jordan.

That’s not totally off base according to John Salley via @djvlad pic.twitter.com/PJWqdGg9Hn — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 6, 2023

Oakley, 59, is best known for his long tenure with the Knicks from 1988-1998. But he was actually teammates with Jordan on the Bulls during the first three seasons of his career.