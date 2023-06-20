Isiah Thomas had nothing to do with Chris Paul trade?

Isiah Thomas has a close relationship with new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, but the Hall of Fame point guard’s role in the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade may have been a bit overstated.

Chris Paul, who was sent to the Washington Wizards in the Beal trade, told Sopan Deb the New York Times on Monday that Ishbia and Thomas “wanted to go in a different direction.” Thomas does not have a formal title with the Suns, but it has been reported that Ishbia views him as a consultant with basketball decisions.

Longtime Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro said Thursday that Paul’s insinuation that Thomas played a role in CP3 being traded to Washington is “absurd.”

Chris Paul insinuating that Isiah Thomas had a roll in him getting traded to Washington is absurd. From my understanding when the Suns brass met with Beal it was James Jones, Mat Ishbia, Frank Vogel and Josh Bartelstein. Thomas was not a part of it. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 20, 2023

“Chris Paul insinuating that Isiah Thomas had a roll (sic) in him getting traded to Washington is absurd. From my understanding when the Suns brass met with Beal it was James Jones, Mat Ishbia, Frank Vogel and Josh Bartelstein. Thomas was not a part of it,” Gambadoro reported.

Gambadoro was asked by one Twitter follower about the rumors that Paul was kept in the dark during the trade discussions. Gambadoro insists Paul was “kept abreast of everything that was going on.”

The Suns faced some criticism in February when reports surfaced about Thomas’ supposed role in the front office. Ishbia then said publicly that Thomas does not have a role. The two are clearly friends, however, as Thomas was sitting next to Ishbia in the stands during Ishbia’s infamous incident with Nikola Jokic during the NBA playoffs.

Paul was likely going to be waived by the Suns if he was not traded. Perhaps he was willing to return to the team on a new contract and feels Thomas had a hand in shipping him out of Phoenix.