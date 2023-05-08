 Skip to main content
NBA decides on Nikola Jokic’s punishment for incident with Suns owner

May 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has handed down its Nikola Jokic verdict.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that the Denver Nuggets big man Jokic will not be suspended for his incident with Mat Ishbia in Game 4 of Denver’s conference semifinal series against the Phoenix Suns. Jokic will, however, be fined $25,000 for the episode.

The two-time MVP Jokic was trying to retrieve a dead ball under the basket in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4, which Phoenix ended up winning 129-124. Ishbia, the new Suns owner, wouldn’t let go of the ball though, and Jokic gave him a light shove, which Ishbia really embellished (video here).

Jokic, who was assessed a technical foul for the incident, said after the game that Ishbia put hands on him first. He also called on the league to do a better job of protecting players.

The NBA obviously wants to prevent players from making any sort of intentional contact with fans, no matter who they are, and has very strict rules when it comes to entering the stands. But the Jokic-Ishbia incident took place in the front row adjacent to the basket and was something that would not have occurred if not for Ishbia’s initial actions. Suspending Jokic, one of the league’s top superstars, would have set a really terrible precedent.

It is also possible that the NBA factored Ishbia’s public statement on Monday about the Jokic drama into their decision here.

