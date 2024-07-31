Ja Morant’s agent sends warning to rest of NBA

Ja Morant’s agent is putting the Association on notice.

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared this week on “The OGs Show” hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, the two former teammates for the University of Florida and later for the Miami Heat. During the episode, Charania asked Miller, who is now the agent of the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant, about Morant’s offseason progress.

“I’m telling you guys right now,” replied Miller. “Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year. All of it. How soon they forget. That’s all I’ll say. He’s about to come for it.”

The 24-year-old Morant has indeed become something of a forgotten man these days. He only played in nine games last season after serving a second suspension for flashing a gun on social media and then having to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery shortly after returning. As a result, Morant appears to have been eclipsed by the likes of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton for the title of the next young face of the NBA.

But Morant, already a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection averaging 22.5 points per game for his career, certainly has the ability to reclaim his perch. He recently got a very positive sign in his injury rehab, and Miller, himself a former Memphis Grizzlies player and also a two-time NBA champion with the Heat, knows what time it is about to be next season.