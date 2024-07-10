Grizzlies get massive offseason news on Ja Morant

The Ja Morant redemption tour has taken a huge first step toward getting its act on the road.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, according to The Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole.

Ja Morant has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, per @DamichaelC He’s back. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lQY1DB5nPO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 9, 2024

Morant had his 2023-24 season cut short after suffering a serious shoulder injury in January. Morant only played in a total of nine games and averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies finished with a 27-55 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since Morant’s rookie season in 2019-20.

However, injuries haven’t been Morant’s biggest problem over the past year. Morant served a 25-game suspension to start last season after being punished for flashing a gun on social media for the second time.

The first incident happened in March 2023 following a loss against the Denver Nuggets, which led to an 8-game suspension. The second instance occurred just weeks after the first when Morant was seen holding a gun while his friend was live on Instagram.

Entering his age-25 season, Morant has a chance to put his injuries and off-court issues behind him.