Ja Morant close to returning to Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been without guard Ja Morant for three weeks as of Friday. Fortunately for them, that will not be the case for much longer.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Morant, who suffered a knee injury on Nov. 26, is feeling good and very close to rejoining the team. Jenkins added that the Grizzlies are hopeful that Morant can rejoin them over the weekend.

Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling great from an injury and illness standpoint and that they hope is for him to rejoin the team this weekend. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 18, 2021

The Grizzlies play back-to-back home games Sunday and Monday against Portland and Oklahoma City. It sounds plausible that Morant could be back for at least one of those games.

Morant has missed 11 games, including Friday’s, stemming from the scary-looking injury he suffered less than a month ago. The Grizzlies were able to win nine of the ten games they have played without him, so his return should firmly entrench them as one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference.

Photo: Nelson Chenault USA TODAY Sports