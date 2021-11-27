Video: Ja Morant suffers apparent non-contact knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an apparent knee injury Friday night, and the nature of it looked very concerning.

Morant was dribbling into the lane during Friday’s game against Atlanta when he pulled up in obvious pain. Morant was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was clutching his knee. Morant appeared to bang his right knee with John Collins, but was clutching at his left leg after going down. The star guard had to be helped to the locker room.

Ja Morant clutching his knee before heading into the locker room is not a sight you wanna see. Hope it's nothing too serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/yDFNmWejYb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2021

There was no immediate word on the nature of Morant’s injury, but it certainly looked significant. The Grizzlies guard has dealt with left leg trouble before, as a significant left ankle sprain cost him roughly a month of action last season.

The 22-year-old Morant had looked to be embarking on a breakout campaign for the Grizzlies, having averaged 25.3 points and 7.1 assists in 18 games so far this season.