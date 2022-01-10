Ja Morant’s crazy block from college goes viral after block against Lakers

Ja Morant left more than a few jaws on the floor with his ludicrous block against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. But it turns out that it is not Morant’s first time pulling off such a feat.

The Memphis Grizzlies star appeared to be wearing moon shoes when he soared into the heavens for a two-handed block on Lakers guard Avery Bradley in the first quarter. Check out a couple of the different angles.

JA MORANT 🤯 ONE OF THE MOST ATHLETIC BLOCKS YOU’LL EVER SEE. pic.twitter.com/mSBEajPDtK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2022

Video then went viral on Monday of a similarly amazing two-handed block Morant had in college at Murray State. Twitter user John Antonelli found the video and put it side-by-side with Morant’s block against the Lakers.

Though he is just 6-foot-3, Morant looks like the single most athletic player in the NBA right now. He finished with 16 points and seven assists in the win over the Lakers, as Memphis improved to 28-14 on the year.

Morant has a flair for producing awesome viral moments, and the Grizzlies are quickly becoming must-watch television as viewers tune in to see what the 22-year-old dynamo might do next.