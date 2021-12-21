Ja Morant has profane message for NBA in first game back from injury

Ja Morant returned on Monday from his knee injury, and he had a message for the NBA.

Early in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Morant found Xavier Tillman for a fastbreak dunk. The Grizzlies point guard delivered a bounce pass to Tillman that went nearly from free throw line to free throw line. It was perfect.

After Tillman made the dunk, Morant shared his message for the league. “I’m back motherf—ers” he said.

Ja threw a DIME on this play 👀 He's back. pic.twitter.com/RY2pKM1EAA — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2021

Yes, yes he most certainly is.

Morant, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, last played on Nov. 26. Even though his knee injury looked serious, he was able to return in less than a month. The Grizzlies are thrilled to have it back.