Ja Morant responds to Dillon Brooks’ Grizzlies departure

Dillon Brooks had a controversial end to his Memphis Grizzlies tenure, but Ja Morant is clearly not happy to see the agitator move to the Houston Rockets.

Brooks’ Rockets deal was officially announced Sunday, prompting a farewell tweet from the Grizzlies’ official account. Morant retweeted it and made it clear he was sad to see Brooks leaving, adding a sad emoji and a heart.

Brooks wound up getting a big contract from the Houston Rockets, even though his Memphis tenure had a questionable end. He quite infamously targeted LeBron James during the playoffs, only for the Grizzlies to eliminate them in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Brooks was a valuable contributor to the Grizzlies for several seasons, and Morant knows as much. He’s not about to badmouth his ex-teammate with Brooks heading out the door.