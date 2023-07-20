Ja Morant’s friend Davonte Pack arrested

Ja Morant’s longtime friend Davonte Pack was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued stemming from his involvement in an incident at the Memphis Grizzlies star’s house last year.

Police in Tennessee arrested Pack and charged him with misdemeanor assault. The charge was related to an altercation that took place at Morant’s home on July 26, 2022. Morant and Pack admitted to hitting then-17-year-old Joshua Holloway during a pickup basketball game, but Morant has not been charged.

In a statement to police, Morant said he struck Holloway in self-defense after the teenager checked the ball hard and hit Morant in the face with it. An arrest warrant that was issued by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office last week said Pack also admitted to striking Holloway but said he “did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head area knocking him to the ground,” according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

Holloway, who is now 18, filed a lawsuit over the incident in September. Morant responded with a countersuit claiming he could have suffered a career-ending injury when Holloway hit him in the head with the basketball. Morant also claimed the teenager lied about some of the details.

Morant has been involved in several troubling off-court incidents over the past year or so. He was recently suspended 25 games by the NBA after he waved a gun around in two separate social media posts just months apart.