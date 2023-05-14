Ja Morant appears to wave gun again in new Instagram video

Ja Morant said he was determined to change the perception of him after he flashed a gun on social media two months ago, but a new video has raised questions about whether the Memphis Grizzlies star truly learned anything from the incident.

Morant once again appeared to be shown holding a gun in an Instagram Live video that was shared on Sunday morning. The 23-year-old and “Tap”, a close friend of Morant’s and the founder of the My Brothers No Other brand, were in a car singing along to rapper NBA YoungBoy’s album when it looked like Morant briefly held up a gun.

You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

This dude ja Morant on ig live waving his lil gun again pic.twitter.com/SwkXtAx1mH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 14, 2023

Morant’s friend seemed to realize Ja made a mistake and tried to quickly turn the camera.

The big question is whether the video was actually live or a pre-recorded video that was shared. If Morant can prove that it was taken before the clip of him holding a gun that went viral back in March, the NBA may not be as concerned. If he and his friend were, in fact, streaming live, that will be a huge issue.

Morant was suspended and away from the Grizzlies for eight games after his original gun video went viral. That is far from the only troubling incident he has been involved with.

While Morant claimed the gun in the March video did not belong to him, he said he took full responsibility for his actions and understood the backlash. He vowed to “change this narrative” surrounding him.

One of the biggest questions about Morant has been whether he surrounds himself with the right people. Even his father wore a ridiculous shirt at one point trying to turn Ja’s missteps into a marketing opportunity. The new video is only going to lead to more headaches for Morant and everyone connected to him.