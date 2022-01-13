Ja Morant high five snub inspires funny Grizzlies promotion

Ja Morant’s savage high five snub now effectively has its own promotion courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant scored a key basket late in Tuesday’s home win over Golden State and stared down a young fan wearing a Warriors jersey who wanted a high five. The moment went viral, as did Morant’s explanation, which included an offer to send the kid a Grizzlies jersey.

The Grizzlies’ promotional department knows gold when they see it, and within a day, they had already announced a promotion clearly inspired by Morant. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies announced a “New Year, New Jerseys” promotion for Thursday’s game, in which any kids 12 and under can exchange another NBA team’s jersey for a new replica Grizzlies jersey. Anyone swapping a jersey will also receive two tickets to the team’s game against Minnesota, and the donated jerseys will be donated to charity.

The Grizzlies are riding a ten-game win streak and are attracting national attention. Perhaps there are a few fans in the Memphis area who have been converted by the run, and Morant won’t have to snub their high fives if the opportunity presents itself.

Photo: Nelson Chenault USA TODAY Sports