Ja Morant high five snub inspires funny Grizzlies promotion

January 12, 2022
by Grey Papke

Ja Morant dribbles

Ja Morant’s savage high five snub now effectively has its own promotion courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant scored a key basket late in Tuesday’s home win over Golden State and stared down a young fan wearing a Warriors jersey who wanted a high five. The moment went viral, as did Morant’s explanation, which included an offer to send the kid a Grizzlies jersey.

The Grizzlies’ promotional department knows gold when they see it, and within a day, they had already announced a promotion clearly inspired by Morant. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies announced a “New Year, New Jerseys” promotion for Thursday’s game, in which any kids 12 and under can exchange another NBA team’s jersey for a new replica Grizzlies jersey. Anyone swapping a jersey will also receive two tickets to the team’s game against Minnesota, and the donated jerseys will be donated to charity.

The Grizzlies are riding a ten-game win streak and are attracting national attention. Perhaps there are a few fans in the Memphis area who have been converted by the run, and Morant won’t have to snub their high fives if the opportunity presents itself.

Photo: Nelson Chenault USA TODAY Sports

