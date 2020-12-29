Ja Morant taken off in wheelchair after rolling left ankle

Ja Morant was taken away in a wheelchair after rolling his left ankle during Monday night’s game at the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant jumped to contest a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot near the free throw line. He landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot and rolled his ankle.

Morant was down in pain after the injury and seated in a wheelchair.

Ja Morant just left the court in a wheelchair. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/lTxNsuCtHq — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) December 29, 2020

The Grizzlies later said that Morant would miss the rest of the game with a sprained ankle.

Morant, who was last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, had seven points and three assists prior to suffering the injury. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game last season.

Morant is a franchise cornerstone for the 0-2 Grizzlies.