Ja Morant scores big legal victory in incident where he punched teenager

Ja Morant was sued last year over an incident in which he punched a teenager in the face, but the Memphis Grizzlies star secured a big victory in the case this week.

According to a court filing that was obtained by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, a Tennessee judge ruled on Monday that Morant acted in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a July 2022 altercation at Morant’s home.

The ruling stems from a December 2023 immunity hearing in Memphis, during which Morant testified that he “swung first” but did so to protect himself when Holloway became the aggressor. Holloway, who was 17 at the time, allegedly threw a basketball at Morant during a check-ball situation in a pick-up game. Morant says the ball hit him in the face and that Holloway then took a step toward him, at which point the Grizzlies star punched Holloway.

After Morant punched Holloway, Morant’s friend Davonte Pack then allegedly got involved and punched the teenager. Pack was charged with simple assault but the charge was dropped.

Monday’s ruling, which was made by Shelby County Circuit Judge Carol Chumney, states that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity” under Tennessee’s self-defense immunity statute. The burden of proof is now on Holloway’s legal team to show that Morant did not act in self-defense.

A trial was scheduled to begin later this month but has been pushed back, according to Holmes.

Morant served a 25-game suspension to begin the season as a result of the altercation with Holloway and several other off-court incidents. He then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after appearing in just 9 games.