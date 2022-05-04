Ja Morant had message for Steph Curry at end of Game 2
Ja Morant had a monster game for his Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and he had a message for Steph Curry afterwards.
Morant scored 47 points with 8 rebounds and 8 assists in his Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Morant went 15/31 from the field and 12/13 from the line during his big game. He made several huge plays and stood out on the court.
Ja Morant is INSANE pic.twitter.com/gIs1vMbTbO
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 4, 2022
Morant was feeling confident after tying the series at 1-1. As he walked past Curry, Morant could be seen saying “let’s have some fun.”
— sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) May 4, 2022
What’s the story with the message? Morant told the media in his postgame press conference that that what he told Curry was a response to what the Warriors star said after Game 1.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph [Curry]. After Game 1, he came to me & Jaren & said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to return that message tonight. … This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/QIMd34GGCZ
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022
Curry seems to bring out the best in Morant.
The series now heads to San Francisco, Calif. for Game 3 on Saturday.