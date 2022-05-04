Ja Morant had message for Steph Curry at end of Game 2

Ja Morant had a monster game for his Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and he had a message for Steph Curry afterwards.

Morant scored 47 points with 8 rebounds and 8 assists in his Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Morant went 15/31 from the field and 12/13 from the line during his big game. He made several huge plays and stood out on the court.

Ja Morant is INSANE pic.twitter.com/gIs1vMbTbO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 4, 2022

Morant was feeling confident after tying the series at 1-1. As he walked past Curry, Morant could be seen saying “let’s have some fun.”

What’s the story with the message? Morant told the media in his postgame press conference that that what he told Curry was a response to what the Warriors star said after Game 1.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph [Curry]. After Game 1, he came to me & Jaren & said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to return that message tonight. … This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/QIMd34GGCZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

Curry seems to bring out the best in Morant.

The series now heads to San Francisco, Calif. for Game 3 on Saturday.