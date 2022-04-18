Ja Morant shares Michael Jordan-themed message after playoff loss

Ja Morant was not alive yet during Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. But that is not stopping Morant from drawing inspiration from His Airness.

The Memphis Grizzlies star shared a message to Instagram this weekend after his team lost their playoff opener to Minnesota on Saturday. Morant shared a clip from ESPN’s “The Last Dance” of Jordan in the locker room speaking after a loss suffered by the Bulls at the time.

“So what, we lost one game,” Jordan says in the clip, cigar in mouth and baseball bat in hand. “Oh, it will be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright. Let’s see if all that trash talking starts when it’s 0-0 instead of five, six-point lead. That’s where it starts.

“That’s the sign of a good man, if he can talk s–t when it’s even score or talk s–t when you behind [the] score,” Jordan adds. “When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk.”

Here is the post (but beware of the bad language from Jordan in the clip).

The Timberwolves topped Morant and the Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round series to flip Memphis’ homecourt advantage. Now the Grizzlies will have to win on the road in Minnesota at least once to claim the series.

But the All-Star guard Morant definitely sounds ready for the type of dog fight that Jordan was talking about nearly two-and-a-half decades ago. Even Morant’s father seems to be ready for some fireworks in Game 2 of the series set for Tuesday.