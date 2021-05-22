Here is how Ja Morant reacted on Twitter to huge Grizzlies win
Ja Morant broke out with a huge game for the Memphis Grizzlies in a 117-112 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.
Morant, who only averaged 1.2 threes made per game during the regular season, sunk five threes in the play-in win. He was 14/29 overall for a team-high 35 points. He made a pair of floaters in the final minute of overtime to help seal the win.
So how did Morant react on Twitter? Let’s just say he took a moment to enjoy himself.
DOUBLE TF DOWN ‼️
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
definitely my fav matchup by far now give him dat MVP award ‼️ https://t.co/XQFunzQ796
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
Morant also appreciated the shoutouts he received from fellow NBA players.
respect https://t.co/tCBn5PVhF9
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
heard you my brudda https://t.co/5bixJ5lpXD
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
Morant also sent this tweet:
monica mcnutt
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021
If you don’t understand what that means, here is your explanation.