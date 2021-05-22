 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 21, 2021

Here is how Ja Morant reacted on Twitter to huge Grizzlies win

May 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant

Ja Morant broke out with a huge game for the Memphis Grizzlies in a 117-112 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

Morant, who only averaged 1.2 threes made per game during the regular season, sunk five threes in the play-in win. He was 14/29 overall for a team-high 35 points. He made a pair of floaters in the final minute of overtime to help seal the win.

So how did Morant react on Twitter? Let’s just say he took a moment to enjoy himself.

Morant also appreciated the shoutouts he received from fellow NBA players.

Morant also sent this tweet:

If you don’t understand what that means, here is your explanation.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus