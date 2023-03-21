Ja Morant responds to questions of alcohol problem

As he closes in on a return to the court, Ja Morant is responding to the one big concern that some people have about him.

The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Morant addressed reporters on Tuesday for the first time since his gun scandal. Morant has already completed his eight-game suspension and is looking to return to the Memphis lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

During his media session, Morant, who went to counseling in Florida during his suspension, addressed the questions of if it was for an alcohol problem.

“I don’t have an alcohol problem,” said Morant. “[I’ve] never had an alcohol problem. I went there for counseling to learn how to manage stress and cope with stress in a positive way, instead of ways I’ve tried to deal with it before that cause me to make mistakes.”

The 23-year-old Morant was suspended after flashing a gun on an Instagram Live broadcast while at a Denver-area strip club earlier this month. Separate photos also leaked from Morant’s strip club visit that showed an extremely extravagant scene.

Now a two-time All-Star, Morant has been involved in other troubling off-court incidents unrelated to partying. While it is good to hear he does not have a problem with alcohol, hopefully Morant has gotten his act together and learned from his mistakes as he makes his return for the Grizzlies.