Photos from Ja Morant’s strip club visit released

Ja Morant visited a Colorado strip club at least two times during the Memphis Grizzlies’ recent trip to Denver, and some photos that were released provide an idea of the insane amount of money the star point guard spent.

Matthew Sedacca of the New York Post obtained photos that show Morant inside the VIP room at Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, Colo. The images, which came from security camera footage, were taken on March 2. The Grizzlies had flown to Denver immediately after defeating the Rockets in Houston. Morant arrived at the club at 1:30 a.m. with a friend and two security guards, an insider told the Post.

The photos show a shirtless Morant with a dancer on his lap inside a room that is littered with cash. There was money covering almost every surface in the room. Morant reportedly spent an estimated $50,000 in tips for dancers.

After the Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets two nights later, Morant returned to Shotgun Willie’s. That is when he shared his infamous Instagram live gun video that led to a team suspension and an ongoing NBA investigation.

Deborah Dunafon, the 72-year-old owner of Shotgun Willie’s, told the Post that Morant was “exceptionally respectful” during his two visits to the club. Dunafon said Morant’s behavior was “marvelous” and there have been many instances where Denver Broncos and Nuggets players have come in and caused trouble.

Glendale police investigated Morant after he shared the gun video. They determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime. Dunafon said she and police reviewed security footage and “nobody saw a gun,” but one dancer told the Post that Morant was carrying a firearm and it “absolutely terrified” some of the workers.

Morant has been away from the Grizzlies since the incident. He could face significant disciplinary action from the NBA.