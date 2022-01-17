Video: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.

Ja Morant and Tony Bradley getting into it during Grizzlies-Bulls 😳 pic.twitter.com/zFIjUbBU0U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022

Amusingly, Morant could be seen on the bench after things had cooled down making clear that he was ready to throw hands if necessary. The Memphis guard could clearly be seen saying “I can fight all right” to teammates during a timeout.

Ja Morant: "I can fight… I can fight, all right" pic.twitter.com/vRbypF1961 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 17, 2022

You don’t need to be a professional lip reader to figure that one out. Morant isn’t even put off by the fact that Bradley would have over half a foot on him height-wise.

Honestly, Bradley should probably take note and stay away next time. We already know the Memphis point guard can be pretty brutal and vicious at times. He’ll scrap and battle as hard as he needs to.