Ja Morant threw some serious shade at Karl-Anthony Towns over Twitter

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves have developed quite the rivalry so far in their first round playoff series, and both sides are certainly embracing it.

The Grizzlies are the ones laughing right now, having come back from 25 points down twice in a Game 3 win. During the second quarter of that game, TNT showed video of a mic’d up Karl-Anthony Towns questioning whether the Grizzlies would be able to hold firm in the first road game of the series.

“We in Minnesota now,” Towns said. “Like I said to the media, alright, cool, we gotta come back to our house now. I only seen them at their house.”

That was before Minnesota blew a pair of huge leads in a 104-95 Memphis victory. After the game, Memphis star Ja Morant took note of Towns’ comments and roasted them on social media.

we in minnesota now 🙂 https://t.co/p9JPRp3wvB — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 22, 2022

That’s brutal, but the Timberwolves only have themselves to blame. Blowing one 25-point lead is bad enough. Doing it twice in the same game is going to open you up to any criticism and shade you can imagine.

The funny part is that Morant’s and Towns’ fathers seem to be having fun trash talking in their own way. Their sons might not be feeling so friendly right now.