Ja Morant issues statement in response to gun video

March 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ja Morant smiling

Feb 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant issued a statement Saturday in response to an Instagram Live video of him brandishing a gun at a club following his team’s loss.

In a statement, the Memphis Grizzlies guard said he took “full responsibility” for his actions, and apologized to his teammates, fans, and the organization. He added that he would be taking time away from the team in order to “get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Earlier Saturday, the Grizzlies had announced that Morant would be away from the team for at least the next two games, though no reason was cited in the team’s statement.

Morant’s Instagram video attracted a great deal of attention on Saturday for all the wrong reasons. It came on the heels of allegations that surfaced earlier in the week about Morant brandishing a gun at a 17-year-old during a pickup game. This pattern of problematic behavior, and the public response to it, likely led to Saturday’s decision.

Morant has been the Grizzlies’ go-to player all season. The 23-year-old is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game in 53 appearances this season.

Ja Morant
