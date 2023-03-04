Ja Morant flashes gun during Instagram live video

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant opened himself up to more questions after flashing a gun in an Instagram live video early Saturday.

Morant went live on Instagram following his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets and appeared to be partying at a strip club. During the video, he briefly flashed a gun at the camera at the start of the live video.

Ja Morant’s live on IG Does he just forget he’s a NBA superstar or something???? pic.twitter.com/JulKxvllWN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2023

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

Morant’s video will get extra scrutiny in light of recent stories and allegations he has faced. It comes just days after allegations surfaced that he punched a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game and flashed a gun at him.

The NBA also investigated reports of a postgame incident involving Morant, his entourage, and the Indiana Pacers, with some associated with the Pacers believing that someone from Morant’s entourage pointed a gun at their team bus following an altercation. With all that taken into account, this new video is a bad look for him.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game on the season.