 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 4, 2023

Ja Morant flashes gun during Instagram live video

March 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Ja Morant gun video

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant opened himself up to more questions after flashing a gun in an Instagram live video early Saturday.

Morant went live on Instagram following his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets and appeared to be partying at a strip club. During the video, he briefly flashed a gun at the camera at the start of the live video.

Morant’s video will get extra scrutiny in light of recent stories and allegations he has faced. It comes just days after allegations surfaced that he punched a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game and flashed a gun at him.

The NBA also investigated reports of a postgame incident involving Morant, his entourage, and the Indiana Pacers, with some associated with the Pacers believing that someone from Morant’s entourage pointed a gun at their team bus following an altercation. With all that taken into account, this new video is a bad look for him.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game on the season.

Article Tags

Ja Morant
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus