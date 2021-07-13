Did Ja Morant take shot at Team USA after latest loss?

Team USA is now a very uncharacteristic 0-2 to open Olympic exhibition play, and Ja Morant may have had shade for them after their latest loss.

Australia defeated Team USA Monday by a 90-83 final. The loss came days after Nigeria topped Team USA in another exhibition over the weekend.

After the game, the Memphis Grizzlies guard Morant asked what was going on with Team USA, adding that he was not watching. He then tweeted a crinkled-face emoji in response to the game’s final score.

what's going on wit team usa wasn't watching — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 13, 2021

Morant’s tweets might not seem like much on the surface. But the 21-year-old was a part of the USA Basketball consideration pool for the Olympics. Morant failed to even make the list of 57 finalists however, which was a head-scratching omission for many.

Team USA now looks like they really could have used a dynamic playmaker like Morant. Their roster construction is weighted heavily with one-on-one scorers without many pass-first guys to balance the boat. As for Morant himself, he is a player who takes notice of being snubbed. As such, these posts could easily read as a subtweet of Team USA.