Ja Morant reacts to not making NBA All-Star team

Ja Morant the kind of reaction to not making the NBA All-Star team that you love to see.

When the All-Star Game reserves were originally announced, Morant tweeted his disappointment to not make the cut.

damn.. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 23, 2021

Then on Friday, Mike Conley was named as the injury replacement for Devin Booker. After seeing Conley get the nod over him, Morant tweeted that he recognized he has more work to do.

gotta do more i see — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 6, 2021

That’s a great attitude. Morant isn’t blaming anyone for overlooking him or arguing he deserves the spot more than Conley. He’s saying he needs it’s on him to impress all those voting even more.

The young guard and his Memphis Grizzlies will be better off because of that approach. Morant has been known to take negatives and turn them into positives. He’s doing it again here.