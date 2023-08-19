Ja Morant’s father has notable comment about son’s issues

Ja Morant’s father Tee offered a noteworthy take about the Memphis Grizzlies star’s off-court issues while speaking at a youth camp on Saturday.

Tee Morant spoke to attendees at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans, and he warned them about being mindful of decisions they make. The elder Morant pointed out that his son’s problems were entirely of Ja’s own making.

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions.” Tee Morant speaks to the attendees at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans. One of the topics the kids asked about today was how to handle when people are talking about you. pic.twitter.com/DNtfLfmzBy — REL (@relmyers) August 19, 2023

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions,” Morant said. “Always be mindful of every decision y’all make … The smallest things can make the biggest difference in your life.”

This is a pretty firm message from Tee Morant, particularly since there were some reports that Ja was not exactly taking full accountability for what happened. The Memphis Grizzlies guard will be suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season after a second gun-related social media post in the span of a few months.

Tee has at times been his son’s toughest critic. That looks to be holding true now, too.