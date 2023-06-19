Concerning report emerges about Ja Morant’s reaction to suspension

Ja Morant has been suspended twice in the last three months for flashing a gun on Instagram Live, but a new report suggests the Memphis Grizzlies guard might not be taking the right lessons from his punishments.

In an appearance on the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said he had heard that Morant and some close to him believe the media and the league are out to get him.

“I have heard indirectly that Ja and people close to Ja, perhaps people formerly close to Ja, have this feeling that the NBA out to get them,” MacMahon said, via RealGM. “That the media is out to get them.”

If true, this would be a worrisome lack of accountability from Morant and those around him. No one disputes that he was the one waving a gun around in a car after being punished for it once. He did issue an apology after his 25-game suspension was handed down, though one of his previous apologies did not exactly read as sincere.

There have been a number of other reports outlining concerning behavior on the part of Morant and his entourage. One incident even took place after an NBA game. If he is still not going to take accountability and make changes after this latest incident, perhaps this claim is not so outlandish after all.