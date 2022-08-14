 Skip to main content
Ja Morant has trash talk for Draymond Green after schedule news

August 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Ja Morant looking on

Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are getting their shot, and they’re not about to throw it away.

Longtime basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Saturday that a matchup between the Grizzlies and the rival Golden State Warriors is on the NBA’s preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Morant, the Memphis star, responded to the news with some trash talk for Warriors counterpart Draymond Green.

“we got what we wanted dray. @Money23Green,” Morant tweeted along with a photo of a heated moment he had on the court with Green last year.

Green was actually fairly muted and deferential in his response to Morant, tweeting back, “That’s the power of your voice Young! Let’s gooooo! Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after.”

While Stein’s report did not say where the Grizzlies-Warriors Christmas Day game would take place, it’s safe to assume that it will be held at Golden State since the defending NBA champions usually play at home on Christmas. The full 2022-23 NBA schedule will officially be announced next week.

That presumptive Christmas Day game will be one of the first times (if not the first) that the Grizzlies and the Warriors meet after their acerbic second-round series in last year’s playoffs. Green in particular has also been a major source of motivation for Memphis throughout the summer.

.

