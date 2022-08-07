Grizzlies lob another shot at Draymond Green

After a brief ceasefire, the Memphis Grizzlies are coming out blazing again.

An image went viral this week of a motivational quote that the Grizzlies apparently wrote on a chalkboard in their team facility. The quote read, “‘Memphis is going to get their reality check’ -Draymond Green”

Here is the photo, which originally came from a post to TikTok by Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

"Memphis is going to get their reality check" – Draymond Green Grizzlies have Draymond quoted in their weight room 👀 (via tripj/TT) pic.twitter.com/JAE8jPta20 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

Green had said the quote during an appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast earlier this summer. You can listen to it below (but be warned about the bad language).

The Grizzlies and Warriors battled each other in a very heated second-round series last season (which the Warriors won in six games). After the Warriors then went on to win the championship, the two sides continued to chirp at each other, most notably when Green got into it with Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant over Twitter.

Green is not the only Golden State star antagonizing Memphis lately either. At this point, a grudge match between the two sides next season could not come quickly enough.