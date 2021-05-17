Ja Morant sends classy tweet about Steph Curry

Ja Morant seems to have learned a bit of a lesson after being roasted by Stephen Curry on Sunday.

Morant and Curry have engaged in a back-and-forth before, which led to a lot of hype around Sunday’s matchup between the two. The playoff implications only added further spice to the game. Curry proceeded to roast Morant, dropping 46 points and nine three-pointers in Golden State’s win.

After the game, Morant didn’t hide the fact that he thinks Curry should be MVP.

It’s honestly a pretty classy gesture from Morant, especially after he got torched during Sunday’s game. The internet wasn’t shy about letting Morant have it, so he definitely could have just laid low for a while.

Morant and the Grizzlies will now need to win two play-in games to make the full playoff field. He can’t really afford to dwell on what happened Sunday.