Ja Morant goes viral for heartwarming tipping video

Ja Morant’s first order of business after securing a titanic extension from the Memphis Grizzlies is to share the wealth with others.

The Grizzlies star Morant went viral on Tuesday for a heartwarming video in which he gave a $500 tip to a waitress at a restaurant that he was eating at. The waitress was shocked by the large tip and asked Morant who he was. Morant jokingly replied that he was “Black Jesus” before finally revealing his identity as an NBA star. That led to a great reaction from the waitress.

Here is the video, which was filmed and posted by Morant’s videographer (who goes by “Shot By Nie” on social media).

If you’re a Grizzlies fan and don’t follow Ja Morant’s videographer @shotbynie you’re missing out. The YouTube channel he runs is excellent. I’ll share a link below to subscribe. Here’s a clip from the recent vid of Ja tipping a waitress $500. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/33GI81k4oI — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) July 5, 2022

The All-Star guard Morant just agreed to a five-year max extension with the Grizzlies. The deal comes with $193 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $231 million with certain incentive triggers. That probably helps explain why Morant was in such a giving mood.

We have seen this type of generosity from NBA stars before (though usually the retired ones). For Morant to have this kind of mindset at just 22 years old is definitely commendable.