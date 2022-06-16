Shaq reportedly had awesome gesture at restaurant

Shaquille O’Neal was spotted out on a date with a mystery woman in New York this week, and it would be an understatement to say the Hall of Famer’s fellow diners were in the right place at the right time.

According to Carlos Greer of Page Six, Shaq arrived at Jue Lan Club in New York City at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday with a woman he was heard describing as “my date.” After the two enjoyed a meal, O’Neal bought dinner for the entire server team and all other patrons in the restaurant.

A source told Page Six that Shaq’s total bill came to “well over $25,000.” He also left the waitstaff the “biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

O’Neal did not expect anyone to thank him, either. He reportedly asked the restaurant staff to not mention that he was footing the bill for more than 40 tables until after he left.

Shaq is estimated to be worth around $400 million, so he can easily afford a $25,000 dinner bill. That doesn’t make the gesture any less awesome.