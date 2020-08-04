Ja Morant has great response for Twitter critic after loss

Ja Morant has had an outstanding rookie year overall, but the Memphis Grizzlies star has struggled to make shots since the season resumed. However, he has made it clear with his social media activity that he is not packing it in.

Morant scored 11 points on a woeful 5-of-21 shooting in Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After the game, a Barstool Sports employee called out the No. 2 overall pick and basically said he is overrated. Morant had a great response.

God bless & appreciate you for dat extra motivation https://t.co/2cOjztq52v — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 4, 2020

In three games since the NBA season resumed, Morant is shooting just 36 percent from the field and 10.5 percent from three-point range. His overall season averages are 48.2 percent on field goals and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. Obviously, he is in a shooting slump at the wrong time.

The Grizzlies are currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and hold just a two-game lead over both the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. If they continue to struggle, they’ll be headed for a play-in series or fall out of the postseason altogether.

Morant seemed like he was excited about the challenging schedule the Grizzlies had for the resumption of the NBA season, but his game simply isn’t where it needs to be at the moment.