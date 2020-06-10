Jacque Vaughn has legit shot at Nets head coach job?

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Kenny Atkinson in March and made Jacque Vaughn their interim head coach. While they may be looking at some other coaches to become their next head coach, Vaughn apparently is in the mix for the job on a non-interim basis.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was a guest on the Load Management podcast published on Tuesday and said Vaughn had a legitimate shot at the gig. Charania believes Vaughn’s deep ties to Nets general manager Sean Marks helps his case.

“This is a guy that comes from the Spurs background, has the same pedigree as Sean Marks,” Charania said via Nets Daily. “As far as I know, he does a good job at working with players, building that relationship.”

This matches with a report in April that said Vaughn was a real candidate for the job.

Vaughn only coached two games before the season was suspended. He previously was the head coach for Orlando from 2012-2015 and only went 58-158 (.269) during that time. He has a lot to prove, but at least he is being considered. Mike Brown and one of Kyrie Irving’s former coaches could also be in the mix for the position.