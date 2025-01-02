Former top 5 pick taken off on stretcher after suffering bad leg injury

Former NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey was taken off the court at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday night after suffering a leg injury in his Detroit Pistons’ game against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando’s Cole Anthony was diving after a loose ball in the fourth quarter and crashed into Ivey’s left leg. Ivey’s left knee was bent the wrong direction by the contact. The Pistons guard went to the ground in pain and had to be taken away on a stretcher.

Jaden Ivey hurt Bad.. pic.twitter.com/cygOBx5fdp — Blue Chicken (@KirkBWB4206) January 2, 2025

Here is a longer video that shows the emotional scene as Ivey was placed on the stretcher and taken away. Anthony was taking things very hard, apparently feeling responsible for the injury.

Sending prayers to Jaden Ivey, who was stretchered off in the 4th quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mvaetcRgL7 — FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun (@FanDuelSN_FL) January 2, 2025

Ivey was 8/11 including 5/6 on three-pointers in the game and had 22 points at the time of his injury. The 2022 No. 5 overall pick is in the middle of his best season and averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Detroit got the win in the contest 105-96 and is 15-18. This is the team’s best winning percentage since the 2018-2019 season.