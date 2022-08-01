Important Suns player causes stir with cryptic tweet

Deandre Ayton’s situation with the Phoenix Suns has been resolved. But now another teammate is taking his place on Uncertainty Lane.

Suns forward Jae Crowder turned some heads Monday with a cryptic post to Twitter about change and wanting an opportunity to continue growing.

“CHANGE IS INEVITABLE,” Crowder wrote. “GROWTH IS OPTIONAL!! I BELIEVE ITS TIME FOR A CHANGE… I WANNA CONTINUE GROWING!”

Crowder’s comments come as he is about to enter the final year of his deal with the Suns. The 32-year-old forward has been a foundational role player in Phoenix over the last two years. He made 144 starts for them in that span (regular season and playoffs) as the team made the Finals in 2021, then won 64 games last season. Crowder is an important piece of the puzzle with his catch-and-shoot threes and his industrial-grade defense.

Granted, Crowder is somewhat of an authority on change as the Suns are his fifth team in nine career seasons. There was some talk earlier in the summer that Crowder might be headed to another contender via trade, and it sounds like a shake-up of the snow globe is definitely something that he is open to.