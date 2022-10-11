Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team

Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.

That would be an appropriate landing spot for the 32-year-old Crowder. He grew up in Villa Rica, Ga. (less than 35 miles west of Atlanta) and remained in the area through his college days at South Georgia Tech (before eventually transferring to Howard College and then Marquette University).

The Hawks need to shore up their forward ranks after trading away both Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter this offseason. Crowder, who remains away from the Suns while they try to find a trade for him, might be had for cheap since he is on an expiring contract. But Crowder might not be had easily since several other top NBA teams are also reportedly after him.