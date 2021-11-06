Jae Crowder loved fan’s tribute to his taunt of LeBron James

Jae Crowder taunting LeBron James last postseason was a reminder that the NBA is truly where amazing happens. Now Crowder is showing love to a fan who immortalized the moment.

The Phoenix Suns forward tweeted a picture of a car sticker that he saw in the city this weekend. The sticker was of Crowder doing the salsa dance.

“DRIVING TO WORK AND SAW THIS ON MY WAY.!” Crowder wrote in his caption. “PHX I LOVE YOU ALL.!”

DRIVING TO WORK AND SAW THIS ON MY WAY.! PHX I LOVE YOU ALL.! 🙏🏾💜🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/PvMMqCCX2n — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 6, 2021

Crowder did the salsa dance during Phoenix’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers last June. As the Suns were on the verge of eliminating the Lakers in Game 6, Crowder used the dance to mock James. The Lakers star had done a salsa dance for a recent Mountain Dew commercial.

Crowder is only in his second season as a Sun, but the sticker is a reminder of just how much the local fans love him … and love clowning James.

