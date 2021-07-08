Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.

“It was hilarious,” said Thomas. “Jae is not taking s— from anybody.”

Crowder openly trolled James for much of the series, which the Suns ended up winning in six games. He even taunted James with a salsa dance in reference to a recent ad that James appeared in for Mountain Dew.

As for Thomas, he is close with Crowder, having been teammates with him for three seasons on two different teams. But Thomas, who also played with James on the Cavs during the 2017-18 campaign, never seemed to quite get along with The King. The fact that James was the target of Crowder’s taunts had to make it that much more entertaining for Thomas.