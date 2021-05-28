 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 27, 2021

Jae Crowder ‘likes’ tweet taking shot at Anthony Davis, Lakers

May 27, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers appears to be getting a bit personal.

Before Game 3 between the two teams this week, Suns forward Jae Crowder “liked” a tweet taking a shot at the Lakers and star Anthony Davis. The tweet hinted that Davis’ ring with the Lakers from last season was a fake.

The “like” is still visible on Crowder’s Twitter page.

Crowder was on the Miami Heat team last season that lost to Davis and the Lakers during the Finals in the Orlando bubble. The two players have also gotten into it in their current playoff series with Davis kicking Crowder in the groin area during Game 2.

Game 1 of the series also saw the Lakers and Suns get into a skirmish. It is becoming clear that these two sides do not care for each other very much.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus