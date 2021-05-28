Jae Crowder ‘likes’ tweet taking shot at Anthony Davis, Lakers

The Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers appears to be getting a bit personal.

Before Game 3 between the two teams this week, Suns forward Jae Crowder “liked” a tweet taking a shot at the Lakers and star Anthony Davis. The tweet hinted that Davis’ ring with the Lakers from last season was a fake.

e o Jae Crowder que curtiu um tweet dizendo que o anel do ano passado não é real kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/7wfQBjsDUZ — Down Town (@FTownDown) May 27, 2021

The “like” is still visible on Crowder’s Twitter page.

Crowder was on the Miami Heat team last season that lost to Davis and the Lakers during the Finals in the Orlando bubble. The two players have also gotten into it in their current playoff series with Davis kicking Crowder in the groin area during Game 2.

Game 1 of the series also saw the Lakers and Suns get into a skirmish. It is becoming clear that these two sides do not care for each other very much.