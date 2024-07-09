Jalen Brunson considering signing contract extension with Knicks

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is reportedly pondering whether or not to make a huge sacrifice for his team in the near future.

The Knicks can offer Brunson a 4-year, $157 million contract extension beginning Friday. The All-Star guard is said to be considering the deal, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Brunson’s new offer would give him a significant raise over the 4-year, $104 million deal he signed with the Knicks in 2022. But if Brunson waits a year, he would be eligible for a max contract worth 269.1 million over five years as a free agent.

Brunson would be foregoing over $100 million in guaranteed money if he opts to sign the deal that will almost surely be on the table later this week.

Brunson is considering the deal for two reasons, per the report. The first is security. The 6’1″ guard is said to consider the Knicks as his “family” and has no intention of playing anywhere else. Locking in an extension now eliminates worrying about his contract situation for the rest of his prime years.

The second is reportedly due to the new second apron rules. With the immense penalties imposed on teams who pay the luxury tax, Brunson may want to help his team steer clear of having trouble keeping its current roster intact.

Brunson was one of last season’s breakout superstars. He averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game on 47.9% shooting from the field.

Brunson made a handful of big plays throughout the 2023-24 season. But none would be more bigger than giving the Knicks a potential nine-figure discount.