Jalen Brunson’s dad will not crown him as greatest Knick ever

Jalen Brunson ’s father Rick has been around the New York Knicks for a long time — long enough that he won’t even proclaim his son as the greatest Knicks player ever.

Rick and Jalen Brunson appeared on “Inside the NBA” following the Knicks’ 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday. One of the debates following the game was whether Jalen Brunson could claim the title of greatest Knick after scoring 45 points and leading the team to a title.

Rick Brunson is not willing to go that far.

“I’m going to stop the argument. I love my son. But Patrick Ewing is the best Knick I ever witnessed,” Rick said.

Rick Brunson: "I'm gonna stop the argument too, no disrespect, I love my son, Patrick Ewing is the greatest Knick that I've ever witnessed.”



Kenny Smith: "Well, I'm gonna say it, it's gonna be debatable now.”



(h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)



pic.twitter.com/HOWytSaC0C — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2026

Kenny Smith felt that the question was now debatable, and he is probably right. As great as Ewing was, he never added a title to his resume. Brunson, meanwhile, joined the Knicks when they weren’t even a playoff team and was the core player who stuck around to win a championship. His attitude has only added to his legend.

Ultimately, this is a debate meant more for fans than anyone else. Maybe Rick just won’t let himself say it, but for now, he is sticking with Ewing, who was an 11-time All-Star.